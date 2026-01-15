GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Down 60.4% in December

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 545,866 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 1,377,627 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,801,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,801,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 3.5%

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $91.68.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.651 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 97.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSDD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 173.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

