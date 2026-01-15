GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Down 60.4% in December

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 545,866 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 1,377,627 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,801,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,801,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $91.68.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.651 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 97.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.
The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.
Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF
