IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Up 36.2% – Still a Buy?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 36.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.70 and last traded at GBX 10. 82,581,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 22,229,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.34.
IQE Stock Down 6.7%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
