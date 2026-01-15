Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Trading Down 15.3% – Should You Sell?

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.11. Approximately 624,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 435,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,600 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

