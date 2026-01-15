Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 233,794 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 453,012 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,299 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,299 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Sow Good Stock Up 27.5%

SOWG opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sow Good has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sow Good in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sow Good presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

