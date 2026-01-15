MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 1226871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of MBX Biosciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MBX Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MBX Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10.

In other news, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 468,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,298.28. This represents a 4.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Hoerter acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in MBX Biosciences by 117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

