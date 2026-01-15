Orin Green Financial LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Orin Green Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charis Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $56.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.