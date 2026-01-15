Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after purchasing an additional 931,132 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,421,213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,509,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,725,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.08.

Shares of MA stock opened at $546.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $557.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.25%.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

