Short Interest in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Expands By 99.5%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,549 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 9,799 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TCHI opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.4615 dividend. This represents a yield of 402.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 10,956.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,215,000.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

