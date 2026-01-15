Short Interest in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Expands By 99.5%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,549 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 9,799 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ TCHI opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.4615 dividend. This represents a yield of 402.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
