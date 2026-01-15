Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,263 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,592.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 279,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 78,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SHY stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.2548 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.