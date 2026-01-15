Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,496 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 322.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle Cuts Dividend

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 16.21%.The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 84.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATAT shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company’s core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

