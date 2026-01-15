NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NGL stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 0.29. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $674.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $70,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 15.7% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that provides midstream infrastructure and marketing services for the energy industry. The company focuses on the transportation, storage, fractionation and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined petroleum products. Through its integrated operations, NGL Energy Partners serves producers, processors, refiners and industrial customers across key U.S. energy-producing regions.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, fractionation plants, and distribution facilities.

