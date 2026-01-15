Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 103,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.9%

XLG stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

