Rakuten Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,662 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 105.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 307,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 157,960 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,609,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 343,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 103,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMY has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. HSBC raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of HMY stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.