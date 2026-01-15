OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:TMO opened at $620.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $628.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $584.24 and a 200 day moving average of $521.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,912 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total transaction of $4,022,369.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,731.98. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 1,058 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.26, for a total value of $622,379.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,558.62. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

