WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 26,618 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,618 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $335.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.35 and a 200-day moving average of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $340.49.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,309 shares of company stock worth $57,724,770. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other analysts raised ratings/price targets (supporting upside and momentum for the stock). Read More.

Bank of America and other analysts raised ratings/price targets (supporting upside and momentum for the stock). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet cleared a major milestone — market commentary highlights a partnership with Apple (licensing Gemini for Siri) and broad device distribution, a validation of Alphabet’s AI stack and a material new licensing revenue stream that helped drive the stock to a multi?trillion valuation. Read More.

Alphabet cleared a major milestone — market commentary highlights a partnership with Apple (licensing Gemini for Siri) and broad device distribution, a validation of Alphabet’s AI stack and a material new licensing revenue stream that helped drive the stock to a multi?trillion valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product progress: Google is rolling Gemini features into consumer apps (Personal Intelligence in the Gemini app; Gemini AI coming to Gmail), which supports faster AI monetization and stronger ad/engagement prospects. Read More.

Product progress: Google is rolling Gemini features into consumer apps (Personal Intelligence in the Gemini app; Gemini AI coming to Gmail), which supports faster AI monetization and stronger ad/engagement prospects. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains favorable but measured — reports note a “Moderate Buy” consensus, implying optimism but not unanimous euphoria. Read More.

Analyst consensus remains favorable but measured — reports note a “Moderate Buy” consensus, implying optimism but not unanimous euphoria. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: High-profile endorsements (e.g., media/hosts calling Gemini a hit) boost sentiment and retail interest, but they are qualitative catalysts rather than direct revenue proof. Read More.

High-profile endorsements (e.g., media/hosts calling Gemini a hit) boost sentiment and retail interest, but they are qualitative catalysts rather than direct revenue proof. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Energy/infrastructure is a material operational headwind — Google says U.S. electrical transmission bottlenecks make powering new data centers slow and costly, which could constrain cloud/AI capacity expansion and raise capex timelines. Read More.

Energy/infrastructure is a material operational headwind — Google says U.S. electrical transmission bottlenecks make powering new data centers slow and costly, which could constrain cloud/AI capacity expansion and raise capex timelines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/reputational risk: advocacy groups are asking app stores to remove X and Grok, and broader content/regulatory pressure continues to create uncertainty around platform moderation and app distribution. Read More.

Regulatory/reputational risk: advocacy groups are asking app stores to remove X and Grok, and broader content/regulatory pressure continues to create uncertainty around platform moderation and app distribution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical / policy moves can ripple into product reach: for example, Australia’s new under?16 social media restrictions are prompting pushback and workarounds, illustrating how policy shifts can affect user engagement and compliance costs in key markets. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. President Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.