Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 158.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,901 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.5% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Intel by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4,876.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.08.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

