Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 158.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,901 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.5% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Intel by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intel Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4,876.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $49.00.
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish research highlight near-term revenue upside from strong AI server CPU demand and higher pricing — KeyBanc moved Intel to Overweight and set a high price target, citing nearly sold-out server CPU supply for 2026 and potential for a 10–15% price increase on chips. Intel (INTC) Stock: Why This Chip Maker Just Got One of Wall Street’s Highest Price Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary says Intel’s server CPU capacity for 2026 is nearly sold out, boosting revenue visibility and giving Intel leverage to raise prices — a direct demand-driven driver for near-term earnings. Stock Market Today, Jan. 14: Intel Jumps on Sold Out 2026 Server CPU Capacity
- Positive Sentiment: Foundry progress: reports of improved yields on Intel’s 18A process (yields >60% cited) have fueled speculation Intel can scale contract manufacturing, becoming a credible alternative to TSMC and unlocking a higher-margin revenue stream. “The Number Two Chip Foundry,” Intel Stock Blasts Up on New Appraisal
- Neutral Sentiment: TSMC capacity constraints are being framed as a secular tailwind for Intel (more foundry demand could flow to Intel), but converting that into sustainable revenue requires execution and customer wins. TSMC Says ‘No More’ To Nvidia: Why That Is Intel’s Golden Ticket
- Neutral Sentiment: Political and sentiment drivers (U.S. government stake, public endorsements) have amplified the rally — helpful for momentum but not a substitute for sustained operational results. President Donald Trump Says, “The United States Government Is Proud to Be a Shareholder of Intel.” Should You?
- Negative Sentiment: Risk note — some analysts and deep-dive pieces warn of hidden cyclical risk from a U.S. capex boom (large capital spending can amplify cyclicality) and suggest caution; a downgrade-style narrative could pressure the stock if growth or margins disappoint. Intel’s U.S. Capex Boom Carries A Hidden Cyclical Risk (Rating Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/financial cautions remain: analysts note Intel still faces cash-burn and execution risks scaling foundry and data-center products; if yields, customer wins or margin improvement slow, upside could reverse quickly. Why Intel Stock Popped Today
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.08.
Intel Profile
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
