Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $83,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $224.16 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The company had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,340.93. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and have sold 1,700 shares valued at $369,648. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

