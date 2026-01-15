Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 796 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,227.60. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,576.40. This represents a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,729 shares of company stock worth $31,084,308. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $638.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $583.66 and a 200-day moving average of $499.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $644.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 price target (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.20.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on CAT to $740 from $730 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, implying roughly a mid-teens upside vs. recent levels — a clear buy-side signal that can support near-term inflows. JPMorgan raises price target

JPMorgan raised its price target on CAT to $740 from $730 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, implying roughly a mid-teens upside vs. recent levels — a clear buy-side signal that can support near-term inflows. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s market capitalization topped $300 billion amid an AI-driven rally, a sign investors are attributing incremental growth/efficiency or multiple expansion to AI exposure — this momentum can attract momentum traders and ETFs. Caterpillar Crosses $300 Billion

Caterpillar’s market capitalization topped $300 billion amid an AI-driven rally, a sign investors are attributing incremental growth/efficiency or multiple expansion to AI exposure — this momentum can attract momentum traders and ETFs. Neutral Sentiment: A bullish thesis piece summarizes upside drivers for CAT (valuation, services, AI/automation tailwinds). It reinforces positive narratives but is an opinion piece rather than company disclosure. Bull Case Theory

A bullish thesis piece summarizes upside drivers for CAT (valuation, services, AI/automation tailwinds). It reinforces positive narratives but is an opinion piece rather than company disclosure. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar announced a planned leadership transition in Construction Industries: long-time group president Tony Fassino will retire May 31, 2026, with internal successor Rod Shurman named effective Feb. 1 — an orderly, internal promotion that suggests continuity rather than disruption. Leadership Transition

Caterpillar announced a planned leadership transition in Construction Industries: long-time group president Tony Fassino will retire May 31, 2026, with internal successor Rod Shurman named effective Feb. 1 — an orderly, internal promotion that suggests continuity rather than disruption. Negative Sentiment: Be aware of ticker confusion: a separate small-cap miner, CAT Strategic Metals (ticker CAT on other exchanges), announced an REE project MOU — unrelated to Caterpillar Inc. Misreading that news could create noisy, misleading headlines for retail investors. CAT Strategic Metals MOU

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

