Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 21,819 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,179,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,145,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Phase 3 MajesTEC-9 topline: TECVAYLI (teclistamab) monotherapy showed a 71% reduction in risk of progression or death and a 40% reduction in risk of death versus standard of care in early-relapse, largely anti?CD38/lenalidomide?refractory myeloma — a potentially significant new earlier-line oncology opportunity that can drive revenue and R&D upside. TECVAYLI® monotherapy demonstrates superior progression-free and overall survival versus standard of care as early as first relapse in patients with multiple myeloma predominantly refractory to anti-CD38 therapy and lenalidomide
- Positive Sentiment: Delaware court orders recalculation of damages in Auris/robotics case — the state’s top court overturned part of a ~$1B award and ordered a recalculation that could materially reduce J&J’s payout exposure, lowering legal risk on the balance sheet. Court Orders Recalculation Of Damages In Johnson & Johnson Auris Case
- Positive Sentiment: MedTech momentum: Zacks highlights growth driven by cardiovascular strength and new product rollouts, supporting the MedTech segment’s contribution even as China weakness lingers — a constructive signal for recurring revenue. What’s Powering J&J’s MedTech Growth Ahead of Q4 Release?
- Positive Sentiment: Psychiatry pipeline/data: New CAPLYTA and SPRAVATO analyses being presented at ACNP reinforce J&J’s CNS franchise and could support future label or adoption upside. Johnson & Johnson elevates leadership in depression with new data at 2026 American College of Neuropsychopharmacology Annual Meeting
- Neutral Sentiment: Company expected to report quarterly results this week — keep an eye on guidance, MedTech trends and margins; earnings timing may create short-term volatility but is routine. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention spikes: Zacks notes heavy search/interest in JNJ — increased attention can amplify moves around data and earnings. Investors Heavily Search Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Here is What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend visibility: JNJ features in dividend-focused lists (Dogs of the Dow coverage); this underpins income investor interest but is unlikely to move shares materially on its own. The Dogs of the Dow: 10 Downtrodden Dividends Paying Out Up to 6.8%
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks preview flags J&J may lack the setup for an earnings beat next week — if results or guidance disappoint, that could reverse some of today’s gains. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
