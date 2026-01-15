Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,575,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,989,000 after acquiring an additional 488,262 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,662 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7,730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,851,000 after acquiring an additional 350,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 294.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,664,000 after acquiring an additional 320,627 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Key Rockwell Automation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $440 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside from current levels and signaling institutional confidence. Read More.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $440 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside from current levels and signaling institutional confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published an upgrade / bullish note (Zacks Rank #2 – Buy) highlighting improved earnings prospects, which can attract momentum buying. Read More.

Zacks published an upgrade / bullish note (Zacks Rank #2 – Buy) highlighting improved earnings prospects, which can attract momentum buying. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Rockwell to report double-digit EPS growth for Q1 FY2026; the upcoming earnings release is a near-term catalyst that could lift the stock if results and guidance beat. Read More. Read More.

Analysts expect Rockwell to report double-digit EPS growth for Q1 FY2026; the upcoming earnings release is a near-term catalyst that could lift the stock if results and guidance beat. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Customer win: THG Nutrition (led by Myprotein) selected Rockwell’s Plex MES to standardize operations — a concrete software/automation win that supports recurring revenue and cross-sell potential. Read More.

Customer win: THG Nutrition (led by Myprotein) selected Rockwell’s Plex MES to standardize operations — a concrete software/automation win that supports recurring revenue and cross-sell potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets ran pieces highlighting Rockwell’s growth attributes and style scores, providing supportive backstory but not new company-specific catalysts. These help investor sentiment but are informational. Read More.

Zacks and other outlets ran pieces highlighting Rockwell’s growth attributes and style scores, providing supportive backstory but not new company-specific catalysts. These help investor sentiment but are informational. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: ROK is trading near a 52-week high; while that confirms momentum, it also raises valuation/expectations questions for some investors. Read More.

ROK is trading near a 52-week high; while that confirms momentum, it also raises valuation/expectations questions for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals: another Zacks note indicated a downgrade from “strong-buy” to “hold” in some coverage, which can introduce short-term selling pressure or increased volatility despite other upgrades. Read More.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $417.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.52. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $420.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.44.

Get Our Latest Report on ROK

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,234 shares in the company, valued at $483,728. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $191,361.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,250.02. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 88,053 shares of company stock valued at $34,718,919 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.