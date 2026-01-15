Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 11,647 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,955 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $58,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,483,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $226.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Shares of DKS opened at $209.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.00 and a 200 day moving average of $216.99. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

