Apple (AAPL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:

1/12/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

1/6/2026 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/2/2026 – Apple had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

12/29/2025 – Apple had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Apple had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $283.36 price target on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.

12/15/2025 – Apple had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $315.00.

12/8/2025 – Apple had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2025 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

12/8/2025 – Apple was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at CLSA from $265.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/2/2025 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

12/2/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $315.00.

12/1/2025 – Apple had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Apple had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Apple had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

