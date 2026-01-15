EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Director John Shields Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director John Shields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $51,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,219 shares in the company, valued at $648,884.87. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EVER opened at $25.12 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $903.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.46.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 8.36%.The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 1,100.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 224,535 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 1,238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

