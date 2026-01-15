Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Kate Dehoff Sells 28,260 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $415,987.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 149,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,711.68. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kate Dehoff sold 7,092 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $105,245.28.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kate Dehoff sold 10,484 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $141,638.84.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Joby will expand manufacturing capacity with an acquisition of a new Ohio facility — the move should help scale production and shorten time-to-delivery as Joby ramps toward commercial service, supporting long?term revenue and margin improvement. Read More.

Joby partnered with Metropolis to build 25 vertiports across the U.S., a key infrastructure deal that de?risks market access and supports launch plans for its air?taxi service — this increases the credibility of near?term commercialization and potential localized recurring revenue streams. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including CEO Joeben Bevirt, CFO Rodrigo Brumana and several senior executives) sold shares across filings on Jan. 13–14 — aggregating into sizable, public reductions of insider positions. While insider sales can reflect diversification or liquidity needs, the breadth and scale of the transactions can be interpreted as a near?term negative signal by investors. See representative SEC Form 4 filing (CEO). Read More.

JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

