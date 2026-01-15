Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,548,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,031 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $45,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 30.51%.The company had revenue of $297.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -90.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company’s portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company’s properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

