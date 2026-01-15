Analyzing Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) and Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) and Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Himalaya Shipping and Orient Overseas International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orient Overseas International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 4.39% 3.30% 0.60% Orient Overseas International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Orient Overseas International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas International has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Orient Overseas International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $123.58 million N/A $21.04 million $0.11 81.77 Orient Overseas International $10.70 billion N/A $2.58 billion N/A N/A

Orient Overseas International has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats Orient Overseas International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Orient Overseas International

(Get Free Report)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.