Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Uniti Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 3,234,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 802,600 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and acquires communications infrastructure assets across the United States. Established in September 2015 through a spin-off from Windstream Holdings, Uniti Group focuses on leasing fiber, small cell networks, cell towers and related infrastructure to service providers, wireless carriers and other enterprises requiring high-capacity connectivity. The company’s assets are designed to support the growing data demands of residential, business and governmental customers, with an emphasis on long-term contractual lease arrangements.

Uniti’s portfolio encompasses an extensive fiber network that spans metropolitan and rural markets, as well as a portfolio of wireless towers and small cell nodes that facilitate mobile network densification and help carriers deploy 5G services.

