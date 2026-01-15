PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) & Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Critical Review

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pegasystems and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 2 9 0 2.82 PTC 0 6 11 0 2.65

Pegasystems currently has a consensus target price of $70.05, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. PTC has a consensus target price of $205.92, indicating a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than PTC.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.50 billion 6.36 $99.19 million $1.49 37.68 PTC $2.74 billion 7.23 $741.03 million $6.14 27.12

This table compares Pegasystems and PTC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Pegasystems. PTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of PTC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems 16.05% 43.49% 18.42% PTC 27.05% 23.02% 12.81%

Risk & Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client’s business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

