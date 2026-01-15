Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98,917.0% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,898,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $259.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.07.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

