Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and traded as low as GBX 0.03. Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.04, with a volume of 8,308,540 shares changing hands.

Gfinity Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gfinity plc will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

