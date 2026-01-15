Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.32. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 2,983,639 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $587.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 14.59%.The company had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 31.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company’s flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.