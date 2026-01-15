KE Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 42,919 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 672% compared to the average volume of 5,563 put options.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 599.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.35 on Thursday. KE has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.
KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.
The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.
