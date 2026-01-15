Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 25,275 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 188.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pinterest by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 302.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 69.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $62,698,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $60,030.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 697,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,026.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,161 shares of company stock worth $2,796,466. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

