Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.6667.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 4.0%

TDS opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -14.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $632,787.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 870 shares in the company, valued at $33,947.40. This trade represents a 94.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.