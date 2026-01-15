Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Methanex Call Options (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,385 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,497% compared to the average volume of 212 call options.

Methanex Price Performance

Methanex stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $924.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.82 million. Methanex had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEOH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Methanex by 33.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Methanex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.