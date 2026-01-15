Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,717 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the December 15th total of 208,237 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
- Positive Sentiment: OPEC’s first look at 2027 sees continuing oil-demand growth, supporting prices over the medium term. In first look at 2027, OPEC forecasts ongoing oil demand growth
- Positive Sentiment: China’s buying for strategic reserves has helped prop up the market and cushioned price declines. China, Wary of Global Unrest, Is Keeping the Oil Market Afloat
- Positive Sentiment: Reports of attacks on two oil tankers near a key loading terminal underscore ongoing disruption risk that can tighten supply unexpectedly. Two oil tankers attacked near key CPC loading terminal, Bloomberg News reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical and short-term analyst calls show mixed signals—some charts point to further upside, others hint at corrections, making near-term direction uncertain. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Tests New Highs As Traders Bet On Iranian Supply Disruption
- Negative Sentiment: President Trump’s comments signaling he may step back from military action in Iran reduced immediate supply-risk premiums, pressuring oil and energy-related ETFs. US oil prices dip more than $1 as Trump remarks reduce fears about Iran
- Negative Sentiment: Venezuela has resumed shipments and the U.S. completed an initial $500M sale of Venezuelan oil — moves that increase supply to U.S. refiners and weigh on prices. US completes first Venezuelan oil sales valued at $500 million, US official says
- Negative Sentiment: Refiners are preparing to run more Venezuelan crude and Chevron is expected to receive an expanded Venezuela license — potential for meaningfully higher supply into U.S. markets. Exclusive: Chevron expected to receive expanded Venezuela license from US this week, oil industry sources say
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.4 million barrels last week, increasing near-term supply overhang and pressuring prices. U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Post Weekly Increase
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000.
PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.
