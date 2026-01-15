Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,717 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the December 15th total of 208,237 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

DBO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,138. Invesco DB Oil Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $214.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

