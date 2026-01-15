Analysts Set Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target at $98.33

Shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.3333.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd.

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 15,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $1,451,299.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $1,462,501.91. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 279,145 shares of company stock valued at $27,313,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 53.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $145.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.90. Vicor has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $149.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

