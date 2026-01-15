Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMNEY. Rothschild Redb cut Siemens Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, December 8th.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMNEY

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

About Siemens Energy

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNEY opened at $147.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $153.53.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG is a global energy technology company headquartered in Germany that provides equipment, systems and services across the power generation and transmission value chains. Established as an independent public company through a spin-off of Siemens AG’s energy businesses in 2020, Siemens Energy draws on a long industrial heritage to design, manufacture and service technologies used by utilities, industrial customers and the oil and gas sector.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes gas and steam turbines, generators, transformers and high-voltage transmission equipment as well as grid connection and power-conversion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.