Short Interest in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Expands By 280.9%

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 50,773 shares, a growth of 280.9% from the December 15th total of 13,330 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,660 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. 23,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,945. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $716.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

