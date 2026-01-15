Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,243,765 shares, a growth of 246.4% from the December 15th total of 359,048 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,036,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,036,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 84.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 588.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 68,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,207. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.3978 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

