Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 950 shares.The stock last traded at $15.65 and had previously closed at $14.95.

Rohm Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Rohm had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $868.25 million for the quarter.

Rohm Company Profile

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm’s semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

