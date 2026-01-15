First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Down 65.9% in December

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,376 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the December 15th total of 24,563 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 185,368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FTHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,852. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 1,168,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 605,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 35.4% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 21.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 441,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 78,094 shares during the period. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 341,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: FTHY) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified term fund. Scheduled to terminate in 2027, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a portfolio of fixed-income securities. It operates under the management of First Trust Advisors L.P., a subsidiary of First Trust, and utilizes professional research and risk-management processes to construct its holdings.

