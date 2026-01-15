First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Down 65.9% in December

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,376 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the December 15th total of 24,563 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 185,368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE FTHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,852. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: FTHY) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified term fund. Scheduled to terminate in 2027, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a portfolio of fixed-income securities. It operates under the management of First Trust Advisors L.P., a subsidiary of First Trust, and utilizes professional research and risk-management processes to construct its holdings.
