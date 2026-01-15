Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Declines By 84.9%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 483 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 3,204 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 794 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 794 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.64. 3,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $110.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States consumer companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including retail, automotive, leisure and recreation, media and real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.