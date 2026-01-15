Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RDTL) Drops By 75.7%

GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RDTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,708 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 126,283 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,780 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,780 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDTL traded down $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. 178,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,494. GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and supporting a wide range of comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services sectors. It uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio.

