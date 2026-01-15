SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.8160. 4,401,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,068,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SLS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $585.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SELLAS Life Sciences Group news, Director Katherine Bach Kalin acquired 63,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,806.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $165,996. This trade represents a 154.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient’s own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company’s lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.