Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Up 39.2% – Time to Buy?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shot up 39.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,996,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 707,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Positive Sentiment: Term sheet with Al Obeikan for a US$200M battery anode-material plant — signals potential project funding, a large-scale buildout in Saudi Arabia and strategic access to GCC markets; this is the primary catalyst driving buying interest. Northern Graphite and Al Obeikan Group for Investment Company Sign Term Sheet

Term sheet is an important milestone but typically non?binding — the project still needs definitive agreements, permitting, engineering, and offtake/operational contracts before revenue is realized. Negative Sentiment: Execution and financial risks remain — Northern Graphite has thin current liquidity (current ratio ~0.35), a high debt-to-equity (~318%), and negative earnings, so the deal’s benefits depend on closing financing and on-time execution; delays or higher costs would pressure the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec. It also has an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the South Okak nickel-copper-cobalt project located southeast of Voisey's Bay, Labrador.

