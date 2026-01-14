Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Update

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,834 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the December 15th total of 35,722 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

Shares of MTEK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. 78,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,736. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Maris-Tech has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maris-Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maris-Tech stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Maris-Tech worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maris-Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maris-Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maris-Tech has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTEK

Maris-Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.