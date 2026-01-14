Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 385 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the December 15th total of 1,232 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OXLCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. 4,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed?end, externally managed registered investment company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OXLCP. The firm’s primary objective is to generate high current income and capital appreciation potential by investing in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). It employs a hybrid investment strategy that includes both debt and equity tranches of U.S. senior secured loans, providing investors with exposure to floating?rate assets that can adjust with interest?rate movements.

The company’s portfolio is predominantly comprised of equity and debt tranches of newly issued and seasoned CLOs managed by established asset managers.

Further Reading

