Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,444 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 51,732 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,601 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nayax by 210.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nayax by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nayax by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nayax by 3.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nayax from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Nayax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nayax from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Nayax Price Performance

NYAX traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. 15,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.21 and a beta of 0.14. Nayax has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $59.78.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.51 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

