Critical Comparison: Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP) & Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Prima BioMed and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prima BioMed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prima BioMed N/A N/A N/A Orchestra BioMed -2,665.05% -320.09% -106.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prima BioMed and Orchestra BioMed”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prima BioMed $6.69 million 68.29 -$39.78 million N/A N/A Orchestra BioMed $2.64 million 95.40 -$61.02 million ($1.82) -2.45

Prima BioMed has higher revenue and earnings than Orchestra BioMed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prima BioMed and Orchestra BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prima BioMed 1 0 0 0 1.00 Orchestra BioMed 1 1 5 1 2.75

Orchestra BioMed has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 209.42%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Prima BioMed.

Volatility & Risk

Prima BioMed has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Prima BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Prima BioMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats Prima BioMed on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prima BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system. Its LAG-3 immunotherapies are designed to harness and strengthen the power of patients' immune systems to fight cancer and autoimmune disease. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321) for the treatment of different types of cancers. The trials that efi is being evaluated in include TACTI-002, a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); TACTI-003, a Phase IIb clinical trial to treat HNSCC; and INSIGHT-003, a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC, as well as INSIGHT-005, a Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat solid tumors. In addition, it offers IMP761, an agonist of lymphocyte activation gene 3 for autoimmune disease; IMP701, an antagonist antibody that acts to stimulate T cell proliferation in cancer patients; and IMP731, a depleting antibody that removes T cells involved in autoimmunity. The company has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CYTLIMIC Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Merck KGaA, and EOC Pharma. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Prima BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prima BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.